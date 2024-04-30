Teach for the Philippines receives USD250,000 grant to address learning loss

TEACH for the Philippines announced a USD 250,000 grant from Visa Foundation to support its nationwide student and leadership development programs.

Visa Foundation will enable Teach for the Philippines (TFP) to help public school students and communities recover from learning loss exacerbated by the pandemic.

The grant will support student development programs that significantly improve the reading, numeracy, and life skills of early graders, and leadership development programs that deploy transformative teachers and changemakers in schools, as well as education governance agencies.

Through this partnership, TFP aims to improve learning and life outcomes for Filipino children and communities nationwide.

The grant is a part of the Visa Foundation Gives program, an ongoing initiative launched in 2022 dedicated to addressing local social issues in the communities where Visa employees live and work.

The initiative will also enable Visa employees to volunteer with Teach for the Philippines to further advance its mission and amplify their impact in the community.

“We are deeply grateful for the grant, as it allows us to directly improve functional literacy and life skills for Filipino students. It also allows us to develop the future education leaders of the Philippines,” said Mavie Almeda Ungco, TFP chief executive officer.

“Having Visa Foundation’s support allows us to contribute towards sustainable and positive change in the Philippine education space,” Ungco added.

Visa Foundation is committed to supporting inclusive economies where individuals, businesses, and communities can thrive.

Visa Foundation is working around the world with partners to help ensure the communities where employees live and work thrive,” said Graham Macmillan, president of Visa Foundation.

“We are proud to launch Visa Foundation Gives in the Philippines and partner with one of the leading organizations focused on uplifting young people through education,” Macmillan added.

For more information about Teach for the Philippines. visit https://teachforthephilippines.com/. To learn more about the latest grants, partnerships, programs, and events from Visa and Visa Foundation, visit: Visa.com and visafoundation.org. (PR)