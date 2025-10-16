Teacher shot by husband in Leyte school

A TEACHER was rushed to a hospital after she was shot by her husband inside a school in Tanauan, Leyte on Thursday morning, October 16, 2025.

In a report, the Tanauan Municipal Police Station said the victim, Elizabeth Mandreza, was inside the Tanauan School of Craftsmanship and Home Industries in Barangay Canramos, Tanauan, Leyte, when her husband, Adan Mandreza, arrived and fired upon her using a caliber .38 gun.

The victim, who sustained injuries in the shoulder, was rushed to the hospital by her co-teachers.

After the shooting, the suspect threw his gun and tried hurting himself using a butterfly knife, locally known as balisong.

Responding policemen prevented the suspect from hurting himself and immediately arrested him.

“The suspect uttered that they were not living in same house and allegedly he caught her wife having an affair with another man,” the police said.

“The suspect was arrested and brought to this station for documentation and proper disposition,” it added.

Charges for frustrated parricide are being prepared against the suspect. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)