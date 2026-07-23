Teen arrested for online bomb threats

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly posting online bomb threats targeting several public and private schools in San Ildefonso, Bulacan, prompting police to reiterate that threats against educational institutions will be dealt with swiftly.

Police said the suspect was apprehended at 6:29 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Barangay Hilera, Jaen, Nueva Ecija, following an investigation by cybercrime units and the San Ildefonso Municipal Police Station in coordination with the Talavera and Jaen Municipal Police Stations.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operating units for the arrest, saying it reflects the PNP’s commitment to protecting schools and ensuring the safety of students, teachers and surrounding communities.

Nartatez emphasized that bomb threats, even when intended as hoaxes, are serious offenses because they create public fear, disrupt classes and divert law enforcement resources from legitimate emergencies.

The suspect is facing charges for alleged violations of Presidential Decree 1727, or the Anti-Bomb Joke Law, and Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

In the wake of the incident, Nartatez directed all Police Regional Offices and local police units to strengthen coordination with Department of Education regional and division offices to enhance school threat response protocols.

He also instructed the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group to intensify efforts against online bomb threats, fake shooting alerts and other viral messages that threaten schools.

The PNP urged the public to immediately report bomb threats and other security concerns through the Unified 911 Hotline, stressing that every report will be treated seriously and investigated promptly.

Police also reminded the public that making bomb threats, whether in person or through online platforms, carries criminal liability and poses significant risks to public safety. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)