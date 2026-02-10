Tensions in West Philippine Sea spill into public dispute

A HEATED dispute over the West Philippine Sea (WPS) has erupted into a public spat among government officials in view of Senate deliberations on a proposed resolution condemning public attacks by the Chinese Embassy against officials critical of Beijing’s conduct in the disputed waters.

The resolution was authored by Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan in light of a heated war of words between Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela and several officials of the Chinese Embassy in Manila.

This came as the Chinese Embassy in Manila lodged a diplomatic protest before the Malacañang and the Department of Foreign Affairs against Tarriela in mid-January for the apparent use of distorted caricature of Chinese President Xi Jinping in his public engagements and social media postings.

Guo Wei, deputy spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy, said Tarriela “crossed the red line” and his action is a serious violation of China’s political dignity and open political provocation.”

“In the face of Tarriela’s malicious provocations, we must ask: as a spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard, do his smears and slanders against China and Chinese leader represent the stance of the Philippine government?” Guo said.

“As a uniformed service member, should he not be subject to the most basic standards of discipline and ethics? Why is he able to act so recklessly without being held accountable?” he added.

In response, Tarriela stood his ground, rejecting the claim that his posts were defamatory and insisting they are factual accounts backed by evidence.

He said there was no need to apologize to the Chinese Embassy.

Tarriela called China’s protest a deflection from its repeated aggressive actions in the disputed waters.

Senator Rodante Marcoleta during a Committee on Appointments hearing on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, ignited controversy with remarks suggesting the Philippines might reconsider its claims over the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) on the basis that certain features lie beyond the country’s 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

Marcoleta also challenged Tarriela over his social media posts condemning China and Chinese President Xi Jinping, framing them as counterproductive provocations that escalate tensions rather than resolve them.

In response, Tarriela invited the lawmaker to join a maritime domain awareness (MDA) flight over the Kalayaan Island Group in order for him to see firsthand the waters and islands at the heart of the dispute.

Tarriela said he believes the island residents would welcome the senator and offered to personally accompany him on the flight.

Tarriela subsequently underscored that matters of sovereignty and legal entitlements in the West Philippine Sea are not subjects for political debate, stating such issues are settled under Philippine law and international law and transcend partisan point-scoring.

Marcoleta, however, countered that any visit should be preceded by a “friendly debate” involving maritime law experts, including retired Justice Antonio Carpio and University of the Philippines professor Jay Batongbacal, arguing that a substantive discussion is needed before engaging in symbolic gestures.

During Senate discussions on Monday, February 9, 2025, on Senate Resolution 256, which seeks to denounce recent statements by the Chinese Embassy, Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano challenged his colleagues’ approach, particularly their support for PCG spokesperson Commodore Tarriela’s criticisms of China.

He argued that the resolution should not implicitly endorse Tarriela’s actions or comments, saying the Coast Guard official was “wrong” and that the Senate should tread carefully before framing him as correct.

“We cannot pass this resolution saying that Commodore Tarriela is correct because he’s wrong. If he simply stated, ‘I love the Philippines, I will fight for our territory, I’ll fight for our sovereign rights, I will do my duty -- but sorry, dahil uminit ang ulo ko, nilabas ko ‘to, pero hindi official ‘yan,’ tapos tayo,” said Cayetano.

“The author of this resolution is saying, puwede. Kung ang official ng Presidente ay may certain decorum sa Presidente ng China, puwede ‘yung isang heneral na hindi sumunod. Ang sa kanya, bastusin natin ang Pangulo ng isang bansa,” he added.

Cayetano’s remarks sparked a heated exchange in plenary with some colleagues who defended Tarriela and uplinked the debate to broader concerns about how aggressively the Philippines should assert its maritime claims, even as the legislative chamber aims to condemn China’s perceived provocations.

After at least three hours of debate, the Senate approved an amended resolution, which urges the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to take the necessary diplomatic measures to uphold the dignity of the Philippines and ensure that relations with other states are conducted in accordance with international law and established principles of state relations.

It also condemned the recent public statements issued by the Chinese Embassy, describing them as “contrary to accepted standards of diplomatic conduct and mutual respect between states.”

In a television interview on Tuesday, February 10, Tarriela said he does not “deserve to be disrespected or maligned” by Cayetano’s remarks and questioned the characterization of his actions as inappropriate.

“Si Sen. Cayetano, hindi ko ma-get kung anong galit niya doon sa caricature. Pero when was the last time he expressed such passionate statement against the People's Republic of China? Or even issued condemnation ng office of the Senator Cayetano?” Tarriela asked.

“At the same time, when he was the secretary of Foreign Affairs. And he talked about decorum and he talked about not mocking any national leader. What did he say during the time President Duterte, when he mocked President Obama, he said a lot of bad things against the Pope himself. So, hindi ko alam kung anong standard ni Sen. Cayetano with regard to China,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)