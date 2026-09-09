Teodoro accuses China of ‘coercion, bullying’ over Seoul note

DEFENSE Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has accused China of “actual coercion, bullying, and aggression” after a note, apparently from China, was handed to him during a regional security forum in Seoul, South Korea.

Teodoro was discussing the importance of compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) during the Seoul Defense Dialogue Tuesday, September 8, 2026, when he received the note.

In the note, China expressed that its position on the South China Sea arbitration is clear, consistent and firm.

It said the ruling violates fundamental principles of international law, tagging the award as illegal, null and void, and having no binding force.

China reiterated that it neither accepts nor recognizes the award, opposes the arbitration, and will never accept any claim or action arising from it.

“These are words that slipped to me. And there is a legal principle called res ipsa loquitur, the thing speaks for itself,” said Teodoro.

Teodoro said China should be lectured about basic decency and respect.

“If this is a Chinese position sent to me, it not only disrespects international law, throwing Unclos to the floor and trampling upon it, but it also disrespects the basic decency that should be accorded to our most gracious hosts, the Republic of Korea, and the rest of the audience here. So perhaps basic decency and behavior is what China needs to do now,” he said.

“Maging disente lang kayo ng konti, mahiya naman kayo ng konti. You can translate it in your own language. Now, to go back to the question, we need to coalesce. And secondly, this is not a gray zone anymore. This is actual coercion, bullying, and aggression,” he added.

Teodoro said he will keep the note as a memento of China’s despair. / TPM