Teodoro calls for amendment of espionage laws

DEFENSE Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. raised on Monday, September 30, 2024, the need for the country to amend its espionage laws to keep it relevant even during times of peace.

“Ang mahalaga ngayon, parusahan natin ang espionage sa panahon ng peace kasi ang espionage law sa Pilipinas ay epektibo lamang during times of war,” Teodoro told reporters in an ambush interview.

(What is important now is to punish espionage during times of peace because the espionage law in the Philippines is only effective during times of war.)

“So call to action din. Alam naman na ng ating mga mambabatas na agaran nilang amyendahan yung espionage law para maparusahan at makakilos ang gobyerno nang tama para sugpuin ito,” he added.

(So this is also a call to action. Our lawmakers are already aware that they need to promptly amend the espionage law to ensure that the government can properly take action to suppress it.)

Teodoro made the statement as he responded to queries related to the claim of a detained Chinese spy in an interview with a foreign television network against dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

She Zhijiang, a detained Chinese spy who fears for his life if he will be brought back to China, said Guo who he identified as Guo Hua Ping is also like him who dedicated his life to China's Ministry of State Security.

Guo denied the accusations, reiterating that she is a Filipino who loves the Philippines.

Teodoro said even without these accusations, it is already clear that Guo is not a Filipino.

“What is clear is that she is not a Filipino. Secondly, she falsified documents to pretend that she is a Filipino, and thirdly, she was an active co-conspirator to a massive illegal criminal enterprise kung saan nagmula ang lahat ng illegal na activities which started all kinds of ill and being a Chinese national and engaged in such kind of activities in this country. It still damages this country whether or not it is espionage,” Teodoro said.

(What is clear is that she is not a Filipino. Secondly, she falsified documents to pretend that she is a Filipino, and thirdly, she was an active co-conspirator in a massive illegal criminal enterprise where all the illegal activities originated, which started all kinds of wrongdoing as a Chinese national engaged in such activities in this country. It still damages this country, whether or not it is espionage.)

Guo is facing a string of charges in relation to her alleged involvement in the illegal Pogo operations as well as for faking her identity. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)