Teodoro meets with German defense minister

DEFENSE Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius held a bilateral meeting on Sunday, August 4, 2024, focusing on enhancing defense cooperation between the two countries, mutual security interests, and strategies to promote peace and stability in the region.

The meeting coincided with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Germany.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said the meeting between the two officials marks a pivotal moment in the defense cooperation between the two nations.

“The milestone highlights the enduring friendship and collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the realms of defense and security,” Brawner said.

Germany earlier expressed “increased interest” to strengthen maritime cooperation with the Philippines.

Last week, Teodoro met with United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Pistorius paid a courtesy call to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in Malacañang on Monday, August 5, 2024.

Marcos affirmed his commitment to supporting the Philippine-Germany partnership in many aspects.

He also thanked Germany for its continued support to the country.

Pistorius noted Germany’s support to rules-based international order to maintain stability in the region.

He said the Philippines and Germany will try to decide on its security and defense agreement until the end of the year. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)