Teodoro slams China’s ‘pattern of actions’

However, he said the actions of China are not alarming.

“Consistent pattern ng behavior ng China ito. They will stick to their narrative na alam natin there is no support whatsoever. All they have on their side is brute force, and might and that’s what they're gonna do. Hopefully, they will listen to reason and heed the appeals of not only the Philippines but other countries to temper their moves and act in accordance with international law,” said Teodoro.

“I do not think it's alarming. It’s a response that we should need to be acclimated to,” he added.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the national maritime council will look into the incident for the filing of diplomatic protest against China, whose aggressive action came after several days of calm.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier said the Philippines and China have reached an understanding on the principles and approaches for the conduct of routine rotation and resupply mission in the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

No untoward incidents were reported after the two countries came up with the understanding not until the August 8 incident.

Manalo said China took the Philippines by surprise.

“China has always said it wanted to de-escalate but every time of course may nangyayari na ganito, certainly it tends to raise tensions so it’s something that certainly we have to pay close attention to,” he said.

“But yun ang sinasabi nila, we have to see if they can really help in maintaining a more stable relationship para magde-escalate ng kaunti ang tensions pero every time something like happens, syempre you begin to think,” he added.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said the PAF will not be deterred and will continue the conduct of operations over the WPS.

“Nagbilin po tayo sa ating mga piloto na huwag matakot at ituloy-tuloy po natin yung ginagawa nating maritime patrol in the area because that is our right. We have been doing this for more than three decades already,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)