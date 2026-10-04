Teodoro: Trillanes claims vs Duterte raise security concerns

DEPARTMENT of National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro urged former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV to submit the evidence related to his claim that Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, Attorney Manases Carpio, have received millions from the Chinese government and companies to law enforcement agencies.

In a statement, Teodoro said such claims raise serious implications for national security and should be investigated thoroughly.

"The allegations of Fmr. Senator Trillanes, if substantiated, raise serious implications for national security. He should submit the evidence in his possession, if any, to our law enforcement authorities so the matter can be thoroughly investigated," Teodoro said in a statement on Saturday, October 3.

In a press conference on Friday, October 2, Trillanes said based on their research, bank accounts linked to the company Cale88, which is owned by Carpio, received a total of P319 million from China from 2021 to 2024.

He said Duterte’s Tapang at Malasakit Foundation received a total of P150 million in donations from the Chinese government in 2019 for the construction of 13 classroom buildings.

Trillanes refused to divulge further information about the matter, saying that it will soon be discussed in the impeachment trial of Duterte.

In a statement, Duterte's spokesperson, Attorney Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr., struck back at Trillanes for "peddling the same exhausted lies" against the Duterte family.

"His malicious fabrications have been exposed at every turn by the very pawns he used to rely on. We remember how Peter Joemel Advincula, alias “Bikoy,” confessed to being a mere puppet in a destabilization plot orchestrated by Trillanes. We also recall how the late Atty. Jude Sabio completely withdrew his communication from the International Criminal Court (ICC), explicitly admitting that he was just utilized by Trillanes for political propaganda," he said.

"Even self-proclaimed witnesses like Arturo Lascañas have seen their credibility completely demolished under the weight of their own contradictions. Because of these repeated, unmasked deceptions, the Filipino people have rightfully and overwhelmingly rejected Trillanes in every subsequent attempt to get elected back into public office," it added.

However, Panelo said Trillanes "folded" the moment he was faced with an opportunity to test his "wild claims against actual facts, verified records, and law" through cross-examination by the Vice President’s defense team.

"Instead of defending his claims under oath, he chose the comfort of a safe and scripted press conference where his lies could once again go unchallenged. This sudden retreat is absolute proof that his claims cannot survive real legal scrutiny, and are nothing but black propaganda, which is par for the course for a professional character assassin," he said.

Panelo said although they can sue Trillanes for his "lies," they recognize that he is being protected by the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)