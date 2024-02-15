Termites blamed for Bulacan church collapse

(It was only when it collapsed that people saw that there were termites. If you can see, this part is clean, there is no sign of termites but when it collapsed, even the parish priest was surprised that there were termites in parts of this second floor.)

“Sa kasalukuyan ay hindi muna magdadaos ng misa hangga’t hindi fully na assess ‘yung simbahan na ito pero ang lahat ng gastusin ng mga pasyente na dinala sa lahat ng ospital ay sasagutin ng lokal na pamahalaan,” she added.

(Masses will not be held until the church is fully assessed, but all the expenses of the patients brought to hospitals will be covered by the local government.)

Ayson said the lone fatality in the incident, which happened around 7 a.m. of Ash Wednesday, February 14, 2024, is a member of the choir.

She said four individuals aged 82, 70, 49 and 64 are still in critical condition, and are being monitored closely in the hospital.

Ayson said 55 others were injured. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)