Termites blamed for Bulacan church collapse

MANILA. Several people were hurt when a portion of a church in San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan collapsed on Wednesday morning, February 14, 2024.
AUTHORITIES are blaming termites for the collapse of a portion of a church in San Jose del Monte City (CSJDM) in Bulacan.

In an interview, CSJDM disaster risk reduction and management office head Gina Ayson said that based on initial assessment, the wood flooring in the second level of the 30-year-old church was weakened by termite infestation.

“Nung bumagsak lang siya saka nakita na may anay na pala. Kung makikita ninyo ‘yung bahagi na ito malinis, walang senyales na may anay pero nung pagbagsak, nagulat na din po kahit ang kura (paroko) na meron palang pag-anay na nangyari na mga bahagi ng second floor na ito,” she said.

(It was only when it collapsed that people saw that there were termites. If you can see, this part is clean, there is no sign of termites but when it collapsed, even the parish priest was surprised that there were termites in parts of this second floor.)

“Sa kasalukuyan ay hindi muna magdadaos ng misa hangga’t hindi fully na assess ‘yung simbahan na ito pero ang lahat ng gastusin ng mga pasyente na dinala sa lahat ng ospital ay sasagutin ng lokal na pamahalaan,” she added.

(Masses will not be held until the church is fully assessed, but all the expenses of the patients brought to hospitals will be covered by the local government.)

Ayson said the lone fatality in the incident, which happened around 7 a.m. of Ash Wednesday, February 14, 2024, is a member of the choir.

She said four individuals aged 82, 70, 49 and 64 are still in critical condition, and are being monitored closely in the hospital.

Ayson said 55 others were injured. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

