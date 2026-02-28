TESDA introduces 'Juana Creatives' program

MANILA – The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is now offering training programs related to the creative industry, an official said Friday.

TESDA's “Juana Creatives” targets hobbyists and those who are looking for something to do during weekends or after work, TESDA Undersecretary Nelly Dillera said during a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview.

Dillera said that unlike regular TESDA courses that offer scholarships, the new program has registration fee since TESDA will be partnering with enterprises that are willing to share their training programs.

Examples of activities are pottery, jewelry-making, fragrance-making, animation and game development.

"So these are not the traditional ones that the TESDA has been offering. The new program will help in health and wellness. Perhaps, eventually, this would also help in the livelihood of women," Dillera said.

She clarified that the program is not just for women.

"We will start with programs that can run using TESDA's available equipment. We already have the equipment for leather craft-making, jewelry-making, pottery," she said, noting that the Juana Creatives will be like a workshop hub.

"This is a good opportunity to enhance the creativity of every Filipino. The program would teach them the basic, how to utilize certain equipment," she said.

Dillera hopes the trainees' products could be showcased in trade fairs organized in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry. (PNA)