Teves contests extradition ruling of Timor-Leste Court

Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano said that with this, involved parties will again present to the court, this time before three judges, the evidence related to the matter.

The DOJ, however, expressed confidence that the outcome of the new proceedings will be the same as the previous decision.

“The legal merits are clear, and we expect that Mr. Teves will face justice in the Philippines soon, given the strong evidence against him in connection with multiple serious charges, including the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo,” it said.

“No amount of underhanded tactics will derail our determination to get this fugitive home to face the murder charges. The victims need justice,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla added.

Teves has a standing arrest warrant over the brazen killing of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and several others in March 2023.

He was also implicated in the killing of three more individuals in the province in 2019.

He was arrested while playing golf in a city in Timor-Leste on March 21, a month after he was placed on the red notice of the International Criminal Police Organization upon the request of the DOJ. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)