Teves extradition in Timor Leste to continue

TIMOR-LESTE has denied the request of former Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr., which seeks to prevent his extradition, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday, August 29, 2024.

In a statement, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the court’s decision is a significant step forward.

“This decision underscores that justice proceeds irrespective of an individual’s status,” he said.

Teves has a standing arrest warrant over the brazen killing of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in March 2023, which also resulted in the killing of 10 innocent civilians.

Teves, who was abroad for medical treatment when the killing happened, has since refused to fly back to the country citing threats against his life.

He is also facing murder charges in relation to the killing of three individuals in the province in 2019 including Miguel Dungog, a former board member of Negros Oriental.

He was arrested in Timor Leste on March 21, a month after he was placed on the red notice of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) upon the request of the DOJ.

He sought political asylum in the said country but it was denied.

Teves was also designated as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council while his passport was canceled also at the orders of the DOJ. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)