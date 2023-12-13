Teves ordered to face DOJ over ‘terrorism financing’

EXPELLED Negros Oriental representative Arnoldo Teves Jr. was ordered to appear before the Department of Justice (DOJ) over complaints for alleged terrorism financing.

State prosecutors issued a subpoena against Teves for violation of Section 4 of Republic Act (RA) 10168, or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012, and RA 11479, or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

The preliminary investigation was set on December 13 and 19 to which Teves is expected to file his counter-affidavit.

The embattled former lawmaker’s legal counsel, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, said he will represent Teves before the court.

In August, the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) designated Teves, his brother Pryde Henry and 11 others as terrorists over their alleged involvement in several murder incidents and harassment in Negros Oriental.

These incidents include the brazen murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo last March that also resulted in the killing of several other innocent civilians. Arrest warrant against Teves in relation to the incident was released in September.

Teves has been out of the country for medical purposes, and he refused to go back to the country following his implication on Degamo’s death.

He was also tagged by the ATC as leader of an alleged armed group, particularly the alleged suspects who executed Degamo’s killing.

Teves and Marvin Miranda who allegedly served as the “director” of Degamo’s execution were accused of committing terrorism under Section 4 of the Anti-Terror Act of 2020; planning, training, preparing and facilitating the commission of terrorism (Section 6); recruitment in a terrorist organization (Section 10); and providing material support to terrorists (Section 12).

Teves has repeatedly denied the allegations against him. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)