Teves placed under house arrest

EXPELLED Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. was placed under house arrest by a court in Dili, Timor Leste, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed Thursday, June 13, 2024.

DOJ Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said Teves remained to be deprived of liberty amid his ongoing extradition case.

“We learned from the Timor-Leste Prosecutor General that former Congressman Teves is now under house arrest. As regardless of whether he is in custody, rearrested or house arrest, he is under the control of the police authorities,” he said.

Teves will be under 24-hour security with only family members permitted to visit him.

Teves has a standing arrest warrants over the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in March 2023 as well as of several individuals in the province since 2019.

Teves was also designated as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council while his passport was cancelled also in the orders of the DOJ.

He was arrested in Timor Leste on March 21, a month after he was placed on the red notice of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) upon the request of the DOJ. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)