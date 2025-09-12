Teves to remain behind bars despite bail grant

A MANILA court has granted the bail petition of expelled Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., but he will remain in detention due to two more pending bail requests in connection with murder charges.

Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 12 Presiding Judge Renato Enciso issued the order on September 10, 2025, recommending bail of P120,000 for Teves’ temporary liberty.

The case involves the 2019 murder of Lester Bato, a bodyguard for Basay mayoralty candidate Cliff Cordova, in which Teves has been tagged as the alleged mastermind.

Teves is also facing 10 counts of murder, 13 counts of frustrated murder, and four counts of attempted murder before Manila RTC Branch 51; murder cases before Bayawan RTC Branch 63; charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives before Manila RTC Branch 12; and a case for violation of the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act before Quezon City RTC Branch 77.

Among these cases are the killings of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and several civilians in broad daylight on March 4, 2023, as well as murder of former Negros Oriental board member Miguel Dungog in 2019.

Teves was arrested in Dili, Timor Leste on May 27, 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)