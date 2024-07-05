Thai actor Nine confirms breakup with actress Baifern

AFTER being suspected of splitting since June, Naphat “Nine” Siangsomboon confirmed his breakup with Thai actress Pimchanok “Baifern” Luevisadpaibul in a press conference held at a hotel in Thailand on Thursday, July 5, 2024.

Nine said the reason for the breakup was his inability to balance the relationship between his mother and his girlfriend.

He acknowledged his failure in balancing the relationship and said that he hopes to remain friends with her.

Nine and Baifern started working together in the 2019 massive hit film "Friendzone" and reunited once more in the 2022 period drama series "A Tale of Ylang Ylang," during which they were romantically linked.

Baifern became known for her role as “Nam” in the Asian 2011 sleeper hit film "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" with Mario Maurer, while Nine initially gained fame in a Nivea For Men TV commercial and came to public attention in a King Power commercial. (Eva Joy Bugas, UP Cebu intern)