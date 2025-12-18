Thailand-Cambodia conflict: Over 300 OFWs affected

MORE than 300 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Cambodia and Thailand were found to have been affected and displaced by the ongoing conflict between the two neighboring nations.

In a press briefing, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that 315 OFWs have been affected, including 259 in Thailand and 56 in Cambodia.

"Right now, they are staying in evacuation centers or some of them are being sheltered by Pinoy citizens in safer grounds," said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

"They are safe and they are currently being assisted," he furthered.

However, the DMW head said the affected OFWs are not looking to get repatriated.

Cacdac related that the OFWs are not looking to leave Cambodia and Thailand despite the recent escalation of hostilities.

"They are just waiting. They are not necessarily asking to be or wanting to be repatriated," said Cacdac.

"Obviously, when the situation subsides, they may be able to go back to their respective jobs," he added.

To recall, Cambodia and Thailand are presently engaged in renewed clashes along their border.

Records show that there are some 10,000 and 40,000 OFWs in Cambodia and Thailand, respectively. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)