The cast of City Hunter and their onscreen personas

THE eagerly awaited Japanese live-action adaptation of “City Hunter,” the legendary manga that captivated Japan and sold over 50 million copies, will premiere on April 25, 2024.

City Hunter follows Ryo Saeba (Ryohei Suzuki), a premier “sweeper” who navigates the shadowy depths of modern-day Shinjuku, Tokyo.

Balancing a cool demeanor with a fun personality, Ryo takes on high-stakes challenges in the underworld.

Misato Morita steps into the role of the heroine, Kaori Makimura, in this action-packed adventure.

In an exciting development, additional cast members have been announced for the characters of Hideyuki Makimura and Saeko Nogami, portrayed by Masanobu Ando and Fumino Kimura, respectively. The character art of their on-screen personas have also been released, complementing the character art earlier revealed for Ryo and Kaori.

Masanobu Ando plays Hideyuki Makimura, Kaori Makimura’s older brother and Ryo’s close friend and “sweeper” partner. Once a skilled detective, he’s now retired due to an incident. However, he continues to use his abilities to support Ryo.

Reflecting on his pivotal role, Ando said, “I felt immense pressure to do justice to the character, considering its popularity in the original manga and animation. I hope both existing fans of City Hunter and newcomers alike will enjoy the film.”

Fumino Kimura plays Saeko Nogami, a detective from the Metropolitan Police Department who has a mysterious relationship with Ryo. Saeko and Hideyuki used to work together, and because of this relationship, she and Ryo still exchange information about the underworld. Her beauty, allure, and entertaining banter with Ryo have made her a fan-favorite in the original series.

“The role of Saeko was a daunting offer, and I couldn’t imagine myself playing it,” Kimura admitted. “However, having the support and guidance of Ryohei Suzuki, our leading man and a fan of the original work, was incredibly reassuring. I’m confident that both longtime fans and new audiences are in for a treat with this film.”

Mark your calendars for City Hunter, streaming April 25, exclusively on Netflix.