The Philippines in 2025: A year of challenges, change, and crisis

Senator Imee Marcos, the incumbent President’s eldest sister but a known ally of the Dutertes, launched an investigation on what she described as an illegal arrest of the former President.

Senator Marcos chaired the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, which recommended to the Office of the Ombudsman the filing of charges against Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Interior and Local Government (SILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla, former PNP chief General Rommel Marbil, former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group director General Nicolas Torre III, and Special Envoy on Transnational Crimes Ambassador Markus Lacanilao over Duterte’s arrest and his immediate turnover to the ICC “without due process.”

Duterte’s arrest resonated across Philippine politics, energizing both critics of Duterte’s drug war and defenders, who saw it as a breach of national sovereignty.

Human rights groups and the victims’ families hailed the arrest as a landmark step toward justice, saying it underscored that no one is above the law.

Religious leaders, including Filipino bishops, saw the development as a chance for truth and reconciliation for affected families.

After months in custody, Duterte’s legal team filed motions, including a request for provisional release, arguing his age, health, and cooperation should merit temporary freedom.

In November, the ICC Appeals Chamber rejected his appeal on grounds including risk of flight and possible witness interference.

In the claim of Duterte’s camp that he is no longer fit for trial considering his age of 80, a group of medical experts recently ruled that although Duterte is elderly and physically frail, he retains the ability to understand the nature of the charges against him and the evidence presented, and that he is capable of comprehending the conduct, purpose, and possible consequences of the ICC’s proceedings.

2. Flood control anomalies and government investigation

During his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Marcos ordered an in-depth investigation on the irregularities in the flood control projects across the country in light of the recent massive flooding that submerged communities and left significant infrastructure damage.

The flooding happened during the onslaught of habagat (southwest monsoon) and the series of typhoons, exposing the weaknesses of the country’s flood mitigation systems.

Both the upper and the lower chamber of Congress conducted investigations on the matter even as some of their members, according to several witnesses, including contractors and former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), are actually involved.

In one of the hearings at the House of Representatives, a former DPWH engineer showed photos of stacks of cash, which are being divided to proponents as kickbacks.

Senate Pro-tempore Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, said the government lost more than P180 billion to “ghost” projects alone.

He said of the 10,000 projects, over 600 were found to be ghost or non-existent.

Lacson said the estimate does not include yet the amount corrupted from substandard infrastructure projects.

The controversy resulted in widespread public outrage, sparking mass protests and calls for transparency, including large rallies demanding accountability for anomalies in infrastructure spending tied to flood defenses. The issue underscored longstanding concerns about public contracting and the effectiveness of disaster mitigation in the face of increasingly volatile weather.

President Marcos issued an executive order for the creation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to probe irregularities, leading to referrals of cases to the Ombudsman.

As of December 20, the DPWH recommended the filing of graft and malversation charges against 87 individuals, which include high-ranking government officials such as former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who is President Marcos’ cousin; former Ako Bicol partylist representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co, who chaired the House committee on appropriations during the 19th Congress; former DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan; Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva; and former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla.