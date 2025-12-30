The Philippines in 2025: A year of challenges, change, and crisis

AS 2025 comes to a close, the Philippines looks back on a tumultuous year marked by political upheavals, high-profile legal cases, institutional shakeups, and devastating disasters. Five major stories stand out not only for their immediate impact, but also for their broader implications on governance, accountability, public safety, and climate resilience.
1. Arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte under ICC warrant
On March 11, 2025, former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by Philippine authorities under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as part of its investigation on alleged crimes against humanity linked to his controversial and bloody war on drugs.
The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber found reasonable grounds to believe Duterte is responsible as an “indirect co-perpetrator” for the murder of thousands of people in line with his anti-illegal drug campaign between November 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019 -- spanning his time as Davao City mayor and Philippine president, prompting the warrant’s issuance.
Duterte was taken into custody upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Hong Kong and was subsequently surrendered to the ICC in The Hague, Netherlands aboard a private jet at the expense of the government.
He was admitted at the ICC Detention Centre in Scheveningen.
Duterte made his initial appearance before the court on March 14, marking the first time a former Philippine head of state was brought before the international tribunal.
The arrest triggered intense debates over sovereignty, legality, and human rights.
Government leaders, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., defended the action as fulfilling international obligations -- particularly with International Criminal Police Organization -- despite the Philippines’ earlier withdrawal from the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.
Duterte, through his children and his allies, challenged the legality of the arrest, filing petitions and arguing that the ICC no longer had jurisdiction over the Philippines.
Senator Imee Marcos, the incumbent President’s eldest sister but a known ally of the Dutertes, launched an investigation on what she described as an illegal arrest of the former President.
Senator Marcos chaired the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, which recommended to the Office of the Ombudsman the filing of charges against Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Interior and Local Government (SILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla, former PNP chief General Rommel Marbil, former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group director General Nicolas Torre III, and Special Envoy on Transnational Crimes Ambassador Markus Lacanilao over Duterte’s arrest and his immediate turnover to the ICC “without due process.”
Duterte’s arrest resonated across Philippine politics, energizing both critics of Duterte’s drug war and defenders, who saw it as a breach of national sovereignty.
Human rights groups and the victims’ families hailed the arrest as a landmark step toward justice, saying it underscored that no one is above the law.
Religious leaders, including Filipino bishops, saw the development as a chance for truth and reconciliation for affected families.
After months in custody, Duterte’s legal team filed motions, including a request for provisional release, arguing his age, health, and cooperation should merit temporary freedom.
In November, the ICC Appeals Chamber rejected his appeal on grounds including risk of flight and possible witness interference.
In the claim of Duterte’s camp that he is no longer fit for trial considering his age of 80, a group of medical experts recently ruled that although Duterte is elderly and physically frail, he retains the ability to understand the nature of the charges against him and the evidence presented, and that he is capable of comprehending the conduct, purpose, and possible consequences of the ICC’s proceedings.
2. Flood control anomalies and government investigation
During his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Marcos ordered an in-depth investigation on the irregularities in the flood control projects across the country in light of the recent massive flooding that submerged communities and left significant infrastructure damage.
The flooding happened during the onslaught of habagat (southwest monsoon) and the series of typhoons, exposing the weaknesses of the country’s flood mitigation systems.
Both the upper and the lower chamber of Congress conducted investigations on the matter even as some of their members, according to several witnesses, including contractors and former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), are actually involved.
In one of the hearings at the House of Representatives, a former DPWH engineer showed photos of stacks of cash, which are being divided to proponents as kickbacks.
Senate Pro-tempore Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, said the government lost more than P180 billion to “ghost” projects alone.
He said of the 10,000 projects, over 600 were found to be ghost or non-existent.
Lacson said the estimate does not include yet the amount corrupted from substandard infrastructure projects.
The controversy resulted in widespread public outrage, sparking mass protests and calls for transparency, including large rallies demanding accountability for anomalies in infrastructure spending tied to flood defenses. The issue underscored longstanding concerns about public contracting and the effectiveness of disaster mitigation in the face of increasingly volatile weather.
President Marcos issued an executive order for the creation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to probe irregularities, leading to referrals of cases to the Ombudsman.
As of December 20, the DPWH recommended the filing of graft and malversation charges against 87 individuals, which include high-ranking government officials such as former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who is President Marcos’ cousin; former Ako Bicol partylist representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co, who chaired the House committee on appropriations during the 19th Congress; former DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan; Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva; and former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla.
Co, who is central to the flood control investigations, released a series of video statements pointing at Romualdez and President Marcos as the “recipient” of the kickbacks from the projects.
Co is currently hiding abroad, “afraid” to come back to the country due to the threats against his and his family’s lives.
So far, two sets of arrest warrants were issued in relation to the flood control mess: for the irregularities in the implementation of a P289 million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro, and the anomalous P96.5 million “ghost” flood control project in Davao Occidental.
Co was a co-accused in the Oriental Mindoro flood control project being the co-founder of the construction firm to which the project was awarded.
Nine of his co-accused were already arrested while seven, including the former lawmaker, remain at large.
For the Davao Occidental project, two were arrested so far, the controversial contractor Sarah Discaya, who owns St. Timothy Construction, and the company’s president, Maria Roma Rimando.
To date, the Anti-Money Laundering Council has secured freeze orders covering 6,538 bank accounts, 367 insurance policies, 255 motor vehicles, 178 real properties, 16 e-wallet accounts, and three securities accounts linked to anomalous flood control projects.
The total estimated value of these assets has reached P20.3 billion, a figure expected to increase as the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) continues its financial investigation on the accounts covered by the most recent freeze order.
In a sudden turn of events, on December 18, 2025, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) undersecretary Catalina Cabral, a key figure in the flood control anomalies, was found dead after reportedly falling off a cliff in Tuba, Benguet.
Cabral was tagged as one of the two “principal architects” in the “flood control scam,” being the undersecretary for planning and public-private partnership services involved in infrastructure planning, programming, and PPP projects. She was also linked to a specific budget allocation formula for districts.
3. Massive Cabinet revamp under President Marcos Jr.
In May 2025, President Marcos ordered a sweeping reevaluation of senior government officials across the executive branch, citing the need for a “renewed alignment, faster execution, and a results-first mindset.”
The order was triggered by his disappointment after his coalition failed to dominate the May 12 midterm polls.
Marcos ordered all Cabinet members and many senior appointees to submit courtesy resignations.
The goal was framed as a performance assessment and realignment to improve public service delivery and address voter frustration over government performance.
President Marcos further directed that the performance review should extend beyond Cabinet ranks into lower-level agency positions, signaling a deep institution-wide evaluation.
Among those whose resignations were accepted are Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, Commission on Higher Education chairperson Prospero de Vera III, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga.
Loyzaga was replaced by then Department of Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla, whose position was then taken by Sharon Garin.
Marcos retained his core economic team, which includes:
Trade Secretary Cristina Roque
Finance Secretary Ralph Recto
Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman
Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan
Special Assistant for Investment & Economic Affairs Frederick Go
Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin
Among those who were retained were:
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.
Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III
Education Secretary Sonny Angara
Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma
Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa
Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac
Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco
Information and Communication Technology Secretary Henry Aguda
Bureau of Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio
The investigation on the flood control anomalies triggered DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan to submit his resignation anew, after it was rejected by Marcos following the May directive.
Marcos accepted Bonoan’s resignation, subsequently appointing transportation Secretary Vince Dizon as the head of the DPWH.
Following their implication in the flood control mess, Pangandaman and Bersamin also resigned from their respective posts in November.
Bersamin was replaced by Recto, who was succeeded by Go.
Rolando Toledo became officer-in-charge of DBM following Pangandaman’s exit.
In November, Marcos also appointed lawyer Charlito Mendoza to replace Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr.
The Philippine National Police (PNP) also experienced unexpected leadership turbulence in mid-2025 after Police General Nicolas Torre III, who notably led the force that arrested Duterte, was appointed as PNP chief in June. His tenure, however, only lasted a few months as he was relieved in August due to disputes over command authority with the National Police Commission.
Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. replaced Torre as acting PNP chief.
On December 19, Torre was appointed by Marcos as the general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.
4. Senator Imee Marcos’ “drug addict” claim
On November 17, during a large Iglesia ni Cristo anti-corruption rally at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, Senator Marcos made noise when she said her brother, President Marcos, and his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, were drug addicts.
She said President Marcos was using illegal drugs, such as cocaine and marijuana, for many years. She said this was known within their family.
She claimed his alleged drug use continued into his presidency and worsened after his marriage with Araneta-Marcos.
As the eldest sister, Senator Marcos said she tried to fix the President but she failed, as he refused to listen to her although he would often tell her that he will stop his vices.
She said in 2016, Marcos’ name appeared on the drug list amid the former administration’s war on drugs. She said she pleaded to then President Rodrigo Duterte to spare her brother.
She also tied the alleged drug use to broader issues of corruption and governance failures, accusing her brother of making “harmful decisions” as the top government official.
Senator Marcos also accused her brother’s children, including Ilocos Norte First District Representative Sandro Marcos, of also using illegal drugs and even offering it to their other relatives, including her children.
The Malacañang described the accusations as baseless, recycled, and politically motivated noise, noting that President Marcos tested negative in official drug screenings conducted before his presidential campaign in 2021.
In response to Senator Marcos’ claims, President Marcos said in an interview that the person that the public saw on television “is not my sister.”
He said they have long been worried about Senator Marcos’ condition and that they hope she feels better soon.
Congressman Marcos, for his part, called her aunt’s claims “false, irresponsible, and harmful” and that it is not a proper demeanor of a “true sister.”
Senator Marcos said Congressman Marcos is insinuating that she and President Marcos were not siblings by blood, daring for them to undergo hair follicle drug testing while she undergoes a DNA test.
5. Deadly typhoons and climate disasters in 2025
The Philippines’ vulnerability to extreme weather was starkly illustrated in 2025 as multiple typhoons and storms struck the country, resulting in significant loss of life, displacement, and widespread damage.
Typhoon Kalmaegi (Tino) made landfall in November, causing heavy rains and flooding across the country, with especially severe impacts in the Visayas and parts of Mindanao.
Based on the record of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Typhoon Tino deaths surpassed the 260 mark, with most severe losses reported in Cebu, followed by provinces such as Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental.
Alongside deaths, hundreds were injured and dozens remained missing in the aftermath of flooding and landslides.
Dozens of families, particularly in the province of Cebu also lost their home due to the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, which triggered flash floods.
Typhoon Tino badly battered Cebu province just over a month after a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast near Bogo City, killing 79 individuals and injuring 559 people.
On October 10, a twin magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquake also rocked offshore Manay City, Davao Oriental, claiming eight lives.
On October 9, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit Pugo in the province of La Union, while a 6.0-magnitude tremor struck Cagwait, Surigao del Sur. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake also jolted Cabangan, Zambales.
Super Typhoon Fung-wong (Uwan) followed shortly after Tino, displacing millions and adding to the humanitarian toll with powerful winds and flooding.
The death toll was not that severe following the onslaught of Tino but the devastation to properties was also extraordinary, with thousands of families displaced due to extreme flooding.
The sequence of storms not only tested disaster preparedness but also highlighted structural challenges in infrastructure and climate adaptation, reinforcing the urgency of resilience planning.
From historic legal actions against a former head of state and institutional probing into public spending, to leadership shakeups in key government bodies and climate-driven calamities, 2025 has been a year of profound challenges for the Philippines.
These events reflect a nation at a crossroads — one grappling with accountability, governance reforms, institutional resilience, and environmental vulnerability.
As the country looks toward 2026, the lessons of this year will likely shape policy discourse, public trust, and the contours of Philippine democracy. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)