Third week of July is ‘National Disability Rights Week’

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared July 17 to 23 of every year as the “National Disability Rights Week” as part of his administration’s commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Proclamation 597 on behalf of Marcos on June 13, tasking the Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), to lead, coordinate and supervise programs, activities and projects for the celebration of the “National Disability Rights Week.”

It also directed all government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, state universities and colleges to participate and support the celebration of the National Disability Rights Week.

“All local government units, non-government organizations, and private sectors are encouraged to observe the same,” the order stated.

Marcos reiterated the Philippines commitment to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

He also raised the need to amend Proclamations 1870 and 361 to be consistent with the purpose of the UNCPRD and to promote a rights-based approach on the “National Disability Rights Week.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)