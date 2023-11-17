Tieza works to resolve differences with NGCP on Cebu-Magdugo transmission line project

In a statement, Tieza reaffirmed its commitment to support national infrastructure projects for energization, including the Cebu-Magdugo 230kV Transmission Line Project, noting it is a vital component of tourism.

“Energy is as vital a component of tourism as the development of infrastructure programs that positively impact the community and the local tourism industry of Cebu’s uplands,” Tieza said.

“The Kang-Irag Property in Cebu is not just limited to the development of a golf course but has been considered for other types of tourism development such as nature-based, leisure, and agriculture/farm tourism that can provide livelihood and employment to many Cebuanos, considering the area is home to cut-flower, crop, and vegetable farmers,” it added.

On September 11, the Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order against the Cebu-Magdugo 230kV Transmission Line Project due to the petition filed by Tieza.

Tieza said the complaint was its response to NGCP’s expropriation action against them.

Under the project, two tower sites will be constructed in DOT’s Kang-Irag property in Cebu.

The Cebu-Magdugo 230kV Line is a 33-kilometer transmission line stretching from NGCP’s substation in Cebu City to Toledo City, crossing the mountain barangays of both cities.

In a statement, the NGCP expressed gratitude to Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco and Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla for doing their best to resolve the issue with Tieza. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)