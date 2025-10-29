TIMELINE: The flood control scandal

WHAT began as a call for transparency in infrastructure spending quickly unraveled into one of the biggest corruption controversies of 2025.

In his State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered an audit of flood control projects implemented over the past three years.

Within weeks, revelations surfaced linking lawmakers, contractors, and officials to alleged ghost projects, fund anomalies, and defective infrastructure.

The ensuing investigations, resignations, and reforms would expose deep-seated issues in government procurement and accountability, culminating in high-profile cases, leadership shake-ups, and nationwide protests demanding justice and transparency.

Here’s a timeline of the key events you need to remember:

July 28 2025 -- Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his 2025 Sona, ordered an audit and list of flood control projects implemented in the last three years.

August 4, 2025 -- Senator Panfilo Lacson revealed that at least 67 members of the House of Representatives in 2022 were allegedly contractors of their own government-funded infrastructure projects.

August 11 2025 -- Marcos identified 15 contractors that collectively secured over P100 billion in flood control contracts since 2022.

August 12, 2025 -- Senator Chiz Escudero admitted receiving a P30 million donation from a government contractor in 2022. Senator Joel Villanueva claimed no senator has been linked to the 15 contractors involved in flood control scandal.

August 15 2025 -- Inspection in Bulacan revealed a flood mitigation project officially marked “complete” but found deficient. Marcos ordered the blacklisting of contractors behind defective and anomalous flood control projects.

August 19, 2025 -- The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chaired by Senator Rodante Marcoleta started its inquiry into the flood control anomalies. Former DPWH secretary Manny Bonoan admitted there are ghost projects, saying he learned about the anomalies just recently.

August 24, 2025 -- A DPWH district engineer arrested for allegedly trying to bribe Batangas First District Representative Leandro Leviste.

August 27, 2025 -- Marcos ordered a lifestyle check on all government officials.

August 31, 2025 -- Bonoan resigned as DPWH secretary. Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon took over the post.

September 1 2025 -- Sarah Discaya, flood control contractor, appeared before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. Dizon ordered the courtesy resignations of DPWH officials.

September 3, 2025 -- The Bureau of Customs raided the Discaya compound and seized their luxury vehicles. The Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board revoked the contractors' licenses of nine companies owned or controlled by the Discayas. The Department of Justice issued an immigration lookout bulletin order against contractors and officials in flood control scandal.

September 5, 2025 -- Former DPWH District Engineer Henry Alcantara was found guilty of grave misconduct over Bulacan flood control anomalies.

September 8, 2025 -- The Discaya couple named lawmakers and officials linked to the anomalies. Escudero was ousted as Senate President. Senator Tito Sotto III took his place.

September 9, 2025 -- Ex-DPWH assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez tagged Senator Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva in flood control anomalies.

September 11 2025 -- Marcos issued an executive order forming an independent three-member commission to probe anomalies in infrastructure projects, including flood control.

September 15, 2025 -- Marcos named former Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes as the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) head.

September 17, 2025 -- Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez resigned as House Speaker. He was replaced by Isabela Sixth District Representative Bojie Dy III.

September 21, 2025 -- The nationwide “Trillion Peso March” took place, denouncing corruption in flood control projects.

September 24, 2025 -- The DPWH issued show cause orders against regional directors and district engineers allegedly involved in substandard infrastructure projects. Dizon asked the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Elizaldy Co's air assets.

September 26, 2025 -- Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong resigned as the special adviser of ICI.

September 29, 2025 -- Co resigned as House of Representatives member. ICI recommended the filing of cases at the Ombudsman against Co and DPWH officials for alleged flood control irregularities in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

October 1, 2025 -- The BOC issued a warrant of seizure for 13 luxury vehicles owned by contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya.

October 2, 2025 -- Escudero faces an ethics complaint for accepting a P30-million donation from government contractor Lawrence Lubiano.

October 7, 2025 -- Marcos appointed Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla as the new Ombudsman.

October 14, 2025 -- Romualdez attended a hearing of the ICI. The Office of the Ombudsman reopened public access to the SALNs of public officials.

October 15, 2025 -- The Discaya couple said they will no longer cooperate with the ICI. ICI requested a new batch of Immigration Lookout Bulletin Orders against 19 individuals tagged in flood control scandal.

October 23, 2025 -- Dizon filed charges of malversation of public funds and graft against 21 DPWH officials and two contractors linked to anomalous flood control projects in La Union and Davao Occidental.

October 25, 2025 -- Dizon said some officials involved in the flood control scandal will be jailed before Christmas.

