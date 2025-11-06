Tino death toll climbs to 114

THE number of fatalities due to the onslaught of Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) has increased to 114, the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) said Thursday, November 6, 2025.

OCD deputy spokesperson Diego Mariano said of the 114 reported dead due to the effects of Tino, 71 were from Cebu province, 18 from Negros Occidental, 12 from Negros Oriental, six in Agusan del Sur, two in Southern Leyte, and one each in Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Bohol, and Leyte.

He said 127 individuals were also reported missing, 65 in Cebu province and 62 in Negros Occidental, while 82 people were injured.

Of the injured individuals, 69 were from Cebu province, seven from Negros Occidental, two each from Leyte, and one each from Southern Leyte and Surigao del Sur.

Meanwhile, in a situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said over 544,000 families or nearly two million individuals in 5,089 barangays were affected by the effects of Tino in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and Caraga.

It said nearly 128,000 families or 445,744 persons were in 4,933 evacuation centers in the affected regions.

The NDRRMC said more than P86 million worth of assistance have been provided to the affected population.

It said 42 roads and five bridges remain impassable following the onslaught of Tino, while 119 cities and municipalities are still experiencing power interruption. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)