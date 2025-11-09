‘Tino’ death toll climbs to 224

THE death toll from Typhoon Tino has climbed to 224, with Cebu Province bearing the brunt of the devastation, the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) said Sunday, November 9, 2025.

The OCD said that as of 6 a.m. Sunday, 158 of the 224 deaths were reported in Cebu province, 27 in Negros Occidental, 20 in Negros Oriental, eight in Caraga, three in Capiz, two each in Leyte and Southern Leyte, and one each in Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, and Bohol.

The agency also recorded 109 missing individuals -- 57 in Cebu, 42 Negros Occidental, and 10 in Negros Oriental. There were also 526 injured persons.

Rescue teams, composed of military personnel, local disaster response units, and volunteers, continue to scour affected areas to look for the missing individuals, said the OCD.

However, authorities warned that the number of casualties may still rise as reports from remote barangays come in.

In a situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said over 3.3 million individuals were affected by the destructive effects of Tino.

Nearly P251 million worth of assistance have been provided to the affected families.

The disaster bureau said the agricultural damage incurred due to Tino already stood at P43 million, while P17.2 million worth of infrastructure was also damaged.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier declared a state of national calamity following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino and in anticipation of the possible destructive effects of Super Typhoon Uwan.

Marcos assured that the National Government will continue to support the province of Cebu, which incurred “heavy damage” due to Typhoon Tino. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)