Tino death toll climbs to 66

THE number of fatalities from Typhoon Tino has risen to 66, while 26 more individuals remain missing, Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) Deputy Administrators Bernardo and Rafaelito Alejandro IV reported on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

In a phone interview with reporters, Alejandro said of the recorded fatalities, 50 were from Central Visayas, seven from Negros Island Region, two from Eastern Visayas, and one from Western Visayas.

He said it also includes the six individuals who perished in a helicopter crash in Agusan del Sur on Tuesday morning, November 4.

The aircraft was on its way to a humanitarian and disaster response mission in the areas battered by Tino when it crashed.

Alejandro said of the reported missing individuals, 13 were from Cebu province, while 13 are from Negros Island Region.

“Ang pinaka ginagawa ngayon clearing ng mga debris kasi kakalampas lang ng bagyo so yun ang priority… at distribution ng relief items. Ongoing ang assessment para malaman natin ang extent ng damage,” he said.

(What is being done right now is clearing the debris since the typhoon just passed, so that is the priority… as well as the distribution of relief items. Assessment is ongoing to determine the extent of the damage.)

In a situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 203,595 families or 706,549 individuals in 2,799 barangays in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga were affected by the effects of Tino, which resulted in massive flooding in various communities particularly in Cebu province.

Of the affected individuals, 101,981 families or 348,554 individuals in 3,894 barangays were inside evacuation centers.

The disaster bureau said over P31 million worth of assistance have been provided to the affected population.

The NDRRMC said 15 road sections and five bridges, mostly in Central Visayas, were non-passable due to flooding and fallen debris.

It said 50 areas badly hit by the typhoon are still experiencing power and communication line interruption.

The agency also recorded nearly 4,000 stranded individuals in seaports following the cancellation of trips due to bad weather.

It said 10 houses were recorded damaged, while six were destroyed.

The province of Cebu has been placed under a state of calamity due to the onslaught of Tino. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)