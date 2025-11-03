‘Tino’ intensifies into a typhoon

SEVERE Tropical Storm Tino (Kalmaegi) has intensified into a typhoon as of 8 a.m. Monday, November 3, 2025, said the state weather bureau in an advisory.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) located the center of Tino at 285 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum winds of 120 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 150 km/h as of 10 a.m.

The typhoon was moving west southwestward at 25 km/h.

Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 3 in the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes, Lawaan, Balangiga, Giporlos, Quinapondan, Salcedo), the southern portion of Samar (Marabut), the central and southern portions of Leyte (Tanauan, Palo, Tabontabon, Isabel, Merida, Palompon, Ormoc City, Dagami, Pastrana, Burauen, Albuera, Macarthur, La Paz, Mayorga, Dulag, Julita, Tolosa, Abuyog, Javier, Baybay City, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hilongos, Hindang, Bato, Matalom), Southern Leyte, Camotes Islands, and the eastern portion of Bohol (Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bien Unido, Ubay, Trinidad, Talibon, San Miguel, Mabini), as well as Dinagat Islands, and the northern portion of Surigao del Norte (Surigao City, San Francisco, Tagana-An, Placer, Sison) including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.

These areas will experience storm-force winds, which pose a moderate to significant threat to life and property.

Placed under TCWS 2 were the central portion of Eastern Samar (Can-Avid, City of Borongan, Taft, Llorente, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian, General Macarthur, Hernani), the central portion of Samar (San Sebastian, Santa Rita, Villareal, Zumarraga, Pinabacdao, Talalora, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Motiong, Calbiga, Daram, Paranas, Basey, Hinabangan, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tarangnan), the rest of Leyte, Biliran, the rest of Bohol, the rest of Cebu, and the northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Tayasan, Manjuyod, Tanjay City, Bais City, Mabinay, Bindoy, Ayungon, Jimalalud, City of Guihulngan, La Libertad, Canlaon City, Vallehermoso), the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Escalante City, Toboso, Calatrava, Salvador Benedicto, Himamaylan City, Kabankalan City, Ilog, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, San Carlos City, La Castellana, Hinigaran, Pontevedra, La Carlota City, San Enrique, Valladolid, Pulupandan, Bago City, Murcia, Bacolod City, Talisay City, Victorias City, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City, Cadiz City, Manapla, Sagay City), Guimaras, the eastern portion of Capiz (Pilar, President Roxas, Pontevedra, Panay, Dumarao, Cuartero, Ma-Ayon, Panitan, Roxas City, Ivisan, Sigma, Dao, Dumalag), and the northern and eastern portions Iloilo (Carles, Oton, San Miguel, Cabatuan, Badiangan, Calinog, Bingawan, City of Passi, Dueñas, Mina, Iloilo City, Pavia, Santa Barbara, Zarraga, Pototan, New Lucena, Leganes, Barotac Nuevo, Dumangas, Dingle, San Enrique, Anilao, Banate, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Lemery, Ajuy, Concepcion, Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Balasan, Estancia).

The rest of Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes), the northeastern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran), and the northern portion of Camiguin (Mambajao) were also placed under TCWS 2.

Under TCWS 1 are Albay, Sorsogon, the rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island, the southern portion of Quezon (San Francisco, San Andres), the southern portion of Marinduque (Torrijos, Buenavista, Gasan, Boac), Romblon, the central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Victoria), the central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (San Jose, Rizal, Calintaan, Magsaysay, Sablayan), and the northern portion of Palawan ( El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, San Vicente, Roxas) including Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, and Cagayancillo Islands.

Also under TCWS 1 are Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Siquijor, the rest of Negros Oriental, the rest of Negros Occidental, the rest of Iloilo, the rest of Capiz, Aklan, Antique including Caluya Islands, as well as the rest of Surigao del Sur, the northern and central portions of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, City of Bayugan, Prosperidad, Esperanza, San Luis, Talacogon, San Francisco, Rosario), the rest of Agusan del Norte, the rest of Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and the northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao), the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Baliangao, Plaridel, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Lopez Jaena), and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, Dipolog City).

Pagasa said the highest wind signal expected to be hoisted throughout Tino’s passage is TCWS 4.

The weather bureau added that heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge may still be experienced in localities outside the forecast track and the forecast confidence cone.

According to the track forecast, Tino is seen to move generally westward and may make its initial landfall over the vicinity of the southern portion of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, or Dinagat Islands Monday night or early morning Tuesday, November 4.

Afterwards, Tino will traverse the Visayas and northern Palawan before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday afternoon, November 5.

Tino is forecast make its initial landfall at or near peak intensity (currently forecasted around 150-165 km/h maximum winds with higher gustiness).

“Rapid intensification within the next 24 hours is likely. The possibility of reaching super typhoon category is not ruled out based on alternate scenarios and climatological data. While its interaction with the terrain will trigger a slight weakening, Tino is expected to remain as a typhoon throughout its passage over the country,” added Pagasa. (LRM)