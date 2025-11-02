‘Tino’ intensifies into severe tropical storm

TROPICAL Cyclone Tino (Kalmaegi) has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it continued moving west northwestward, the state weather bureau reported at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 2, 2025.

The center of Tino was located at 825 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, packing maximum winds of 95 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gusts of up to 115 km/h.

A low pressure area (LPA) is also being monitored outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), or at 395 kilometers west northwest of Pagasa Island in Kalayaan, Palawan.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said, however, that that LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Pagasa said earlier that Tino was forecast to move generally westward over the next three days and make its initial landfall over Eastern Samar or Dinagat Islands late evening Monday, November 3, 2025, or early morning Tuesday, November 4.

It was also forecast to continuously intensify, and may reach typhoon category within the next 24 hours.