‘Tino’ intensifies into severe tropical storm, may reach typhoon strength before landfall

SEVERE Tropical Storm Tino has further intensified as it continued to move westward over the Philippine Sea late Saturday, November 2, and is expected to reach typhoon strength before making landfall, the state weather bureau Pagasa said.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, Pagasa said Tino was last located 605 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 125 kph. It is moving westward at 30 kph.

Tino is forecast to make its initial landfall over Eastern Samar, Leyte, or Dinagat Islands either late Monday, November 3, or early Tuesday, November 4, before crossing the Visayas and northern Palawan and emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday morning.

Pagasa said Tino is likely to intensify into a typhoon within 12 hours and could reach its peak intensity of 150 to 165 kph winds with higher gusts upon landfall.

The weather bureau also noted that “rapid intensification within the next 48 hours is likely,” and the possibility of it becoming a super typhoon “is not ruled out.”

Wind signals up, sea travel suspended

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 has been raised over parts of Eastern Samar, as well as Siargao, Bucas Grande, and Dinagat Islands, where gale-force winds may bring minor to moderate damage.

Signal No. 1 is in effect over Sorsogon, Masbate (including Ticao Island), Samar provinces, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, northern Negros provinces, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, and parts of northeastern Mindanao.

Pagasa warned that “the highest wind signal that will likely be hoisted throughout its passage is Wind Signal No. 4,” and potential typhoon-force winds in areas near the storm’s projected path.

Sea travel remains risky, with Pagasa warning of “very rough to high seas” reaching up to seven meters along the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

Mariners of all types of vessels are strongly advised to remain in port or seek shelter.

Heavy rains, storm surge expected

The weather bureau said Tino will bring heavy rains across the Visayas and parts of Luzon as it interacts with the shear line and the surge of the northeast monsoon.

A high risk of life-threatening storm surge is expected within the next 48 hours in low-lying coastal areas of Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Mindoro, Palawan, the Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Sur, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin.

Pagasa urged residents in flood- and landslide-prone areas to take precautionary measures, secure properties, and heed evacuation orders from local officials. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)