Tipster to get P1M for arrest of Quiboloy co-accused

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil said on Friday, July 12, 2024, that a tip from a concerned citizen has been vital in the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s co-accused, Pauleen Canada.

In a press conference, Marbil said the recent massive replacement of police officers in the Davao City Police Station has nothing to do with the arrest of Canada on Thursday afternoon, July 11, in her house in a subdivision in Davao City by virtue of an arrest warrant for charges of human trafficking issued by a Pasig City court.

Canada was brought to Manila and was presented during the press conference. She will be brought to the Pasig court later Friday, July 12, for the return of the warrant.

“Ang katotohanan nagtatago kasi, una mahirap po talagang hanapin ang isang taong nagtatago. They know what to do and what to expect kapag nandyan ang mga pulis,” said Marbil.

“Kaya po nakahuli ‘yung tao natin, it’s more on doon sa reward, after mag announce si SILG (Secretary of Interior and Local Government) Benhur Abalos Jr. na may reward, maraming tumawag sa amin,” he added.

Davao Region Police Director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre said the place of Canada’s arrest was less than two kilometers away from the regional police headquarters.

Canada, who has a P1 million bounty on her head, is one of the five KOJC officials who were co-accused of Quiboloy in child and sexual abuse and human trafficking.

A P10 million reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information for the arrest of Quiboloy, while P1 million each for his co-accused.

Torre earlier implemented a massive shake-up in the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), designating three heads in one day and replacing 19 police station commanders “to strengthen the implementation of police programs in the city.”

He also cited “severe discrepancies” in crime statistics and inadequate police response times in Davao City for the change of officers.

However, Torre expressed belief that those officials he removed from post have nothing to do with the delay or the non-arrest of Quiboloy and his wanted followers.

“I’m very sure na walang ganoon sa hanay ng kapulisyahan,” he said, when asked if there may be a possibility that the police have already been influenced and compromised for the non-arrest of Quiboloy.

He also attributed the arrest of Canada to the reward being offered for their arrest, which according to Abalos earlier was raised by “friends” over frustration on Quiboloy’s case.

Torre expressed confidence that Quiboloy and the four others will be arrested in the coming days considering the “chunky” information on their whereabouts from several tipsters.

He said they have yet to question Canada for the whereabouts of Quiboloy and the others.

Abalos said the PNP will exhaust all the resources of the government to give justice to the “victims” of Quiboloy.

“Tutugisin ka ng pulis military at iba pang mga ahensya ng gobyerno,” he said.

Abalos is asking for understanding from the supporters of Quiboloy who tend to resist police operations seeking his arrest.

“We should respect each other’s beliefs… pero ang sa akin lang sana naman po maunawaan po ng kanyang supporters na ito po ay may warrant hindi pwede talikuran na lang namin ito at pabayaan. Sana maunawaan nyo po yon dahil kung tatalikuran namin, parang tatalikuran naming lahat ng may warrant ngayon sa buong Pilipinas. Ano mangyayari sa ‘tin?” he said.

“Sana matapos na lang po ito. Ako ay umaapila kay Pastor. Alam kong in a way, kayo ay very religious and sana lang po. This is for the better of everyone. We assure you ang fairness ng justice system ng ating bansa,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)