Tolentino resigns as blue ribbon committee chairman

SENATOR Francis Tolentino confirmed on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, that he has already stepped down as the chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

In a press conference, Tolentino said he relinquished the post to honor an agreement that he will hold the position for only one and a half year.

“This decision is rooted in a deep-seated belief that public office demands fidelity to pledges made,” he said.

“Ang pagtupad sa kasunduan ay nakabatay sa ‘king malalim na paniniwala na ang pangako na maglingkod ng maikling panahon ay isang sagradong tungkulin sa paglilingkod sa bayan na dapat tuparin,” he added.

(The fulfillment of the agreement is based on my profound belief that the commitment to serve for a short period is a sacred duty in public service that must be upheld.)

The Senate is yet to announce who will replace Tolentino.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano previously also vied for the chairmanship of the committee on accountability of public officers and investigations.