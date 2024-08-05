Tolentino resigns from PDP party

SENATOR Francis Tolentino has resigned from the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) party due to “significant differences” on issues concerning the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a letter to PDP president Senator Robin Padilla, Tolentino said that he is heeding Padilla's demand for him to step down as a member of the party, which is chaired by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Tolentino attached his letter to former PDP president Palawan Second District Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez, informing him of his decision to "disengage from PDP activities" and to pursue a path as an independent legislator.

“This decision comes after a careful consideration and is due to significant differences in our foreign policy directions, particularly regarding the West Philippine Sea,” his letter read.

Tolentino said that while he believes in upholding the 2016 Hague Arbitral Ruling, which affirms the country’s sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea, and in strengthening the alliance of the Philippines with its allies and supporters, the party is inclined toward bilateral dialogue on the matter.

He said the party's approach might not adequately protect the rights and livelihoods of Filipino fishermen, as well as the country's troops, and acknowledged the critical role of international allies.

“Given this fundamental divergence, I feel it necessary for both myself and the Party to take this step. This will allow a more cohesive and unified approach within the Party on this critical issue...I trust that this decision will support the Party in developing a more focused and effective strategy,” Tolentino added.

Duterte, in one of his "Talk to the People" public addresses during his term, said the arbitral ruling was nothing but a piece of paper that could be thrown in the trash.

China refused to recognize the arbitral ruling, which invalidates its claims to sea areas within the nine-dash line, covering over 90 percent of the West Philippine Sea. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)