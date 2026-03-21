Toll rebates for PUVs, cargo trucks starting March 23

MANILA – Public utility vehicles (PUVs) and cargo trucks will receive toll discounts in the form of rebates from three major expressways beginning March 23 in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call to help ease the burden of rising fuel prices.

In a statement on Friday, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the rebates will apply to Class 1 PUVs like traditional and modern jeepneys, Class 2 PUVs like buses, and Class 3 freight vehicles, including those involved in logistics and transport of essential goods.

“The toll discounts will be a huge relief for PUV drivers and commuters, as well as consumers, as the toll relief will support the country’s general welfare by stabilizing commuter fares and the cost of goods and commodities,” Lopez said.

The rebate will be credited weekly to qualified PUVs and trucks that pass through the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), and STAR (Southern Tagalog Arterial Road) Tollway.

The rebate program is initially set for two months and may be extended subject to review.

Other expressways are not included in the rebate program.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa San Miguel Corp. (SMC), kay (chairperson) Mr. Ramon Ang at sa Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), kay (chairperson) Mr. Manny Pangilinan dahil malaking tulong ito sa ating mga PUV drivers, commuters, pati na rin sa ating mga mamimili at mga negosyante sa kabila ng kinakaharap nating krisis ngayon sa langis (We thank the SMC, Mr. Ramon Ang, MPTC and Mr. Manny Pangilinan because this will be a big help to our PUV drivers, commuters, as well as consumers and entrepreneurs amid the ongoing oil crisis),” he said.

With the adjusted toll rates, Class 1 vehicles can save up to PHP18 per end-to-end trip, while Class 2 and Class 3 vehicles may save as much as PHP47 and PHP72 per trip, respectively.

On Wednesday, Marcos ordered the suspension of fare hikes for PUVs and ordered the implementation of relief programs for the sector, such as fuel subsidies, toll discounts and programs such as “Libreng Sakay” (free ride).

To date, PHP5,000 fuel subsidy has already been distributed to tricycle drivers in the National Capital Region, with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Department of Social Welfare and Development set to continue the distribution for all PUVs across the country. (PNA)