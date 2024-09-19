Tomas Osmeña links former OPAV secretary to Pogo

FORMER Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña linked on Thursday, September 19, 2024, “multi high-rise buildings” being constructed in Cebu City to former presidential assistant for Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino, whom he said has close ties with several Pogo personalities.

Osmeña made the statement during the continuation of the House of Representatives’ quad committee investigation on the possible link between the proliferation of illegal operations of Pogos, illegal drug trade, anomalous land acquisitions, and extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“There is also a very big development in Cebu City today, billions of pesos being spent in a multi high-rise buildings and nobody seems to be aware of what is going on and it is owned allegedly by someone who is very influential with the Duterte administration which is Michael Dino, former presidential assistant closely associated with some of the people I fear are all associated with these Pogo activities,” he said.

He did not, however, specify where exactly in Cebu City these buildings are being established.

While he said he cannot give definite information about the illegal Pogo operations in the city, he cited an anti-Pogo police operation in May 2018 in Mactan.

“The unusual thing about this raid was that after one week, the CIDG that raided it was a very new commander from Metro Manila was suspended,” said Osmeña.

In response, Deputy House speaker Laguna Representative Dan Fernandez said they also noticed the pattern that police officials are being relieved from posts following successful anti-Pogo operations.

“That information that you have gotten about the operation of Pogo kapag naraid, nare-relieve ang mga opisyales. I think that is quite true,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier ordered the total ban of Pogos in the country.

Marcos issued the order following the series of illegal Pogo raids in Bamban, Tarlac and Porac, Pampanga that unveiled its involvement in illegal activities, such as human trafficking, scam, surveillance of government websites, money laundering, kidnapping, torture, sexual abuse and even murder.

On August 31, law enforcement operatives led by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission raided the Tourist Garden Hotel in Lapu-Lapu City, resulting in the apprehension of over a hundred individuals, mostly Chinese nationals, who were operating what was claimed to be a scam and other internet-based illegal activities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)