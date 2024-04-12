Top Philippines PR agency head to join panel of judges in Stevie Awards

THE Stevie Awards, one of the world’s premier business awards, has recently named Filipino Ana Pista, founder and CEO of Ardent Communications, as one of its distinguished panel of judges for the Corporate Communications/PR, Publications, Events, and Video Asia Pacific Awards.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is an international business awards competition that is open to all organizations in the 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

The focus of the awards is on recognizing innovation in all its forms. In short order, the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes.

Ana Pista started Ardent Communications Inc. or ArdentComm in 1997 as a PR agency specializing in the then-booming technology sector. Over the years, Pista has helped the agency to become one of the Philippines' leading integrated marketing communications agencies.

ArdentComm offers strategic communications consultancy, government and community relations, digital PR, media and influencer relations, and digital marketing. It counts as clients some of the biggest brands in the world such as Airbnb, Toyota, Disney, Chevron, and Alibaba Cloud.

Pista was the first-ever Filipino elected as a director of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communications Management, the leading international body for the profession of public relations and communications.

Pista will join other local top PR agency heads, academics from renowned universities, and top executives in the country as members of the panel of judges. Along with these juries are professional and prominent personalities from Singapore, Texas, Australia, and other countries.

The winners of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards were unveiled last April 10, showcasing diverse and exceptional campaigns, individuals, and innovations to inspire and influence wide-ranging sectors worldwide. The awardees are slated to celebrate their outstanding works at the upcoming banquet on May 24 which will be held in Manila.

For additional information about the elected juries and other 2024 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards Asia updates, you can visit their website at: https://www.asia.stevieawards.com/. (PR)