Torre denies filing optional retirement after MMDA appointment

He told reporters that he was surprised with the questions from the media regarding the matter, clarifying that he has yet to discuss the issue with his bosses.

“I-discuss muna namin kasi lahat naman ay napapag-usapan eh. Baka hindi lang na discuss ng todo… Kausapin ko muna ang mga boss ko,” he said.

(We’ll discuss it first because everything is talked about anyway. Maybe it just wasn’t fully discussed… I’ll talk to my bosses first.)

Asked about the turnover ceremony, which was reportedly scheduled this week or next week, Torre said he has not heard about it yet.

“Just leave it at that kasi marami pa nga akong icle-clear out sa organization… I'll just wait for the order of the President regarding this matter,” he said.

When asked to clarify if it is possible for him to keep his PNP rank while work as MMDA general manager, Torre said “it’s not the first time that a police officer has worked for other agencies.”

“Until now may mga active dyan na police officers kababalik lang sa PNP. High-ranking officers na nag stay sa BI for 10 years… Hindi yan ang first at hindi yan ang last sigurado,” he said, stressing that it is the President’s call “to deploy people in accordance to the needs as he sees fit.”

(Until now, there are still active police officers there who just returned to the PNP -- high-ranking officers who stayed at the Bureau of Immigration for 10 years… That’s not the first, and it definitely won’t be the last.)

According to General Order NHQ-GO-OR-2026-330 dated January 19, 2026 and released on Wednesday, January 21, the National Police Commission (Napolcom) approved Torre’s optional retirement effective December 26, 2025, the day he assumed as the MMDA general manager on January 19, 2026.

With the approval, acting PNP chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. is poised to be promoted to a four-star general and full-fledged PNP chief. (LRM/TPM/SunStar Philippines)