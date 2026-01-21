Torre formally retires from PNP

FORMER Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Nicolas Torre has availed himself of an optional retirement following his appointment as the general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

The National Police Commission approved the optional retirement of Torre effective December 26, 2025, the day he assumed as the MMDA general manager on January 19, 2026.

With the approval, acting PNP chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. is poised to be promoted to a four-star general and full-fledged PNP chief.

Torre III, who notably led the force that arrested former President Rodrigo Duterte, was appointed as PNP chief in June but his tenure only lasted for two months, as he was relieved from his post in August by presidential directive due to disputes over command authority with the National Police Commission. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)