Torre promoted as CIDG chief

DAVAO Regional Police Office Director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III was designated as the acting chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Torre’s promotion came more than two weeks since he led the 16-day intense police operation which led to the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four of his co-accused in the human trafficking and child and sexual abuse charges in relation to the complaints filed by former members of the organization.

He is expected to receive his second star on his shoulders upon his assignment at the CIDG.

Torre will be succeeded by Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete, the chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Southern Police District.

Torre will be replacing Major General Leo Francisco who was reassigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit.