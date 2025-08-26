Torre relieved as PNP chief

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Nicolas Torre III was relieved from his post.

A document signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin dated August 25, 2025 stated that Torre’s relief was effective immediately.

“For continuous and efficient delivery of public services in the PNP, you are hereby directed to ensure proper turnover of all matters, documents and information relative to your office,” the document read.

Torre, who took office as the highest police official on June 2, is yet to comment on the matter.

He is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Tagapaglunsad class of 1993 and the first PNPA Lakan to hold the highest police rank.

Torre played a vital role in the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy as well as former President Rodrigo Duterte and his turnover to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands amid the investigation on the alleged crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of his drug war. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)