Torre relieved as PNP chief – Palace

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III has been relieved of his post effective immediately.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin made the announcement Tuesday.

In a letter dated Aug. 25, Bersamin directed Torre to relinquish his post and to ensure proper turnover.

“For the continuous and efficient delivery of public services in the PNP, you are hereby directed to ensure proper turnover of all matters, documents and information relative to your office,” Bersamin said.

Malacañang has yet to provide further details as of posting time.

Meanwhile, the PNP remains silent on the issue.

Members of the media at Camp Crame are trying to get the side of Torre and PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, but they have not yet responded.

Torre took over as the 31st PNP chief and the fourth under the Marcos administration in June.

He is the first PNP chief from the PNP Academy and is scheduled to retire on March 11, 2027.

President's prerogative

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada on Tuesday said Torres' relief is a presidential prerogative made in the "best interest" of the public.

Estrada said Torre, like all executive appointees, serves at the pleasure of the President.

“Whatever the reason behind the leadership changes in the police force, I trust that this decision was made with the best interests of the Filipino people in mind,” he said in a statement.

Former PNP chief and Senator Panfilo Lacson said Torre “went beyond his authority” when he relieved his deputy, Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., without clearance from higher authorities, noting such moves should be approved by the President or the National Police Commission.

Still, Lacson said Torre’s removal ultimately rests with the President.

“What is important at this point is a smooth transition and transfer of command and authority so as not to hamper the overall mission of the PNP to continue maintaining peace and order,” he added.

Senator Imee Marcos, meanwhile, described Nartatez, who is set to replace Torre, as “mahusay naman at tapat sa trabaho (competent and honest in his work).”

Nartatez previously served as Ilocos Norte provincial police director when the senator was the governor of the province.

Senate President Francis Escudero admitted the decision caught many by surprise, including himself, but noted that “serving at the pleasure of the President ang sinumang PNP chief (any PNP chief serves at the pleasure of the President)”.

He believes the change would not disrupt peace and order, adding, “Wala akong nakikitang epekto (I don’t see any effect).” (With Lloyd Caliwan and Wilnard Bacelonia/PNA)