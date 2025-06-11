Torre reminds cops against being overweight, obese

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Nicolas Torre III has reminded cops of the need to be physically fit and maintain an ideal weight.

In a press conference on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said Torre issued a directive reiterating a PNP policy against being overweight or obese.

“Ayaw niya na makakita na ang taba-taba kasi kung ang role nga naman ng pulis ay tumakbo, ay paano ka makakatakbo kung halos hindi mo na mabitbit ‘yung sarili mo? So he is very very particular pagdating sa physical fitness ng mga pulis,” Fajardo said.

“’Yung mere appearance mo na medyo malaki ka na, pumuputok na ‘yung iyong uniporme, ‘yung physical appearance would somehow make an impression, anong klaseng pulis meron tayo. Sabi nga nila, sound body, sound mind. Doon pa lang sa physical appearance ng pulis ay nakikita na agad ang disiplina,” she added.

Fajardo said based on the PNP policy, failure to meet the preferred normal body mass index (BMI) and to pass the physical fitness test (PFT) may result in the rejection of promotion.

“Kung ikaw ay bagsak sa PFT ay hindi ka po napo-promote. Meron tayong tinatawag na separation from the service via attrition po,” Fajardo said.

The BMI requirement is part of the physical fitness program of the PNP in a bid to professionalize the organization.

BMI is a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women. It is obtained by dividing a person’s weight expressed in kilograms by his or her height in meters.

For most adults, an ideal BMI ranges from 18.5 to 24.9.

A range of 25 to 29.9 is considered overweight while those having 30 and above are considered obese. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)