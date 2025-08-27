Torre to take some time off following relief

SACKED Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Nicolas Torre III said he follows orders just like a good soldier with no hard feelings.

In his first interview with reporters following his relief from the top PNP post, Torre said he is still composing his thoughts and will issue an official statement soon.

He said there is nothing to worry about, noting that he is “okay.”

“Do I look like somebody who is bitter?” said Torre. “Wala akong sama ng loob. I’m a good soldier. Kung may order, I just follow.”

Torre said he remains in good terms with Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and the other police officers, especially his successor, Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

“I wish him well,” Torre said when asked for a message for Nartatez.

Torre added that as of the moment, he is still seeking guidance from the higher-ups regarding his status as a police official.

“Up to this moment, there’s no turnover to speak of. Ang relief ko is for the appointment. I have to still get guidance whether I'm fired from the PNP so that I will lose my four-star general rank, and that is quite a different thing,” he said.

“I’m still a policeman with a four-star general rank,” he added.

Torre will retire in March 2028.

If he will not avail himself of the early retirement, which would mean vacating the four-star rank, Nartatez will continue to serve in an officer-in-charge capacity, as there should only be one four-star rank general in the police rank.

Nartatez is set to retire also in March 2028.

Torre said he will be taking a leave of absence as he needed some time off.

“Siyempre for approval yan of the chief PNP. I’m planning to use the maximum leave authorized. Obviously, I need a time off also,” he said.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro earlier announced that Torre will be given another position in the government, although she refused to divulge what it will be.

Torre said his respect for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains to be topnotch.

Asked if he is being considered the next director of the National Bureau of Investigation, Torre said: “I am not qualified.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)