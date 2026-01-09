Torrente advances to QF in Pampanga jr tennis

MANILA – Yuan Andrei Torrente delivered another impressive performance Friday to secure quarterfinal berths in the Zopiya Zopiya Alexa Morales National Juniors Tennis Championships at Zentro clay courts in Apalit, Pampanga.

In the U12 category where he is the top seed, Torrente blanked Carl Javier, 6-0, 6-0 to advance against the winner between No. 8 Lucca Bavin Ong and unseeded Francis Gabriel Abacan.

Second seed Liam James Harrow and fourth seed Noel Andre Zachary Zoleta also marched to the Final 8.

Harrow, who likewise bageled Mattei Jenrix Alcantara, 6-0, 6-0, will meet fifth seed Azl Kirk Gonzaga, who survived Mateo Javier Gutierrez, 6-3, 3-6, 10-3.

Zoleta, on the other hand, beat Grayson Forrest Uy, 6-3, 6-1, to advance against sixth seed Raven De Guzman, a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Kian Riley Pineda.

In the U14 category where he is fourth-ranked Torrente blanked Xian Javier, 6-0, 6-0, to join No. 1 Tyronne Grey Caro, No. 2 Jksky Berille, No. 3 Jairus Peralta, No. 7 Raven Matthew De Guzman and No. 8 Psalm Avriel Panaligan in the next round.

Caro triumphed over Carlisle Baylon, 6-0, 6-0; Berille downed Godfrey Buan, 6-0, 6-2; Peralta routed Martin Chrysler Soria, 6-0, 6-0; De Guzman clobbered Azl Kirk Gonzaga, 6-0, 6-1; and Panaligan defeated Mxander Alcantara, 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, top seed Troan John Vytiaco won over Rocky John Castillo, 6-1, 6-0, to lead the quarterfinalists in the boys U18 category.

Vytiaco will face fifth seed Gerard Albert Manigque, who beat Lucas Alexander Gordon, 6-1, 6-2.

Other winners were No. 2 Felizardo Lota III over Carl Uhno Calara, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Anthony James Cosca over Akio Kenji Kue, 6-3, 6-3; and No. 6 Ole Martin Paulsen over Lei Anderson Santiago, 6-3, 6-1. (PNA)