TP for All inks agreement with Pasig City, ushers more jobs with Step

FOLLOWING the launch of the Skills Training to Employment Program (Step) in 2023, Teleperformance in the Philippines, a global leader in digital solutions, has sealed its commitment with the Pasig City local government unit through a recent memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing ceremony.

Present at the event were Mayor Vico Sotto, along with Teleperformance Philippines’ Chief Executive Officer Rahul Jolly, Chief People Officer Jeffrey Johnson, and Vice President of Human Resources and Communications & Marketing, Rachel Majito-Cacabelos.

They were also joined by Pasig LGU members Simon Gerard R. Tantoco, Sangguniang Panlungsod; Ernie Al O. Edralin, Officer-in-Charge for Barangay Computer Literacy Program; and Jelene Sison-Lopez, Public Employment Service Officer.

TP for All’s impact sourcing program marks a significant milestone in addressing unemployment and providing support for marginalized groups, such as Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), individuals from underserved communities, long-term unemployed individuals, and former Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

“Our partnership with Pasig is a first for this program. This is a very exciting collaboration, and we cannot wait to see the transformative impact of TP STEP in the lives of Pasigueños,” said Chief People Officer Jeffrey Johnson.

“By equipping different impact groups with soft and hard skills, we are not merely training them to become employees, but we are also empowering these individuals to go back and contribute meaningfully to their communities,” he added.

The TP Step curriculum, meticulously crafted by the organization’s industry experts, is tailored to equip participants with the necessary skills to thrive in the contact center industry. In its test run in 2023, the organization helped 68 graduates successfully secure employment.

Recognizing the importance of forging partnership, CEO Rahul Jolly stated: “The curriculum that we developed at TP positions our learners for long-term success in their respective careers. We are incredibly proud that our program has facilitated the growth of our impact hires. This is just the beginning of TP Step, and we are looking for more opportunities to collaborate with other LGUs and partners to transform the lives of more individuals in need.”

A second chance for impact hires

In 2023, TP Philippines established partnerships with 24 community-based organizations, LGUs, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) training centers.

Among Step’s successful graduates, present in the MOA signing event, are Dale Roland Montejo, Vivian Sulit, Keischia Mae Ganutan, and Rommuelle Jay Tabor.

Vivian, an ex-OFW from Dubai and now a consistent top performer of a retail account in TP Ayala, reflects on the impact of the program: “TP Step has had a great impact on our lives. During the pandemic, we all struggled to find employment, and TP really opened doors for greater opportunities. The program made our return to work much smoother.”

“From a practical standpoint, the salary isn’t sufficient for aspiring teachers like myself. I needed to earn for my family, and TP Step proved invaluable, especially for job seekers in the marginalized sectors of society,” said Dale, a customer service representative from TP Edsa Greenfield and an Education degree-holder.

Senior high school graduates, Keischia and Jay, also highlighted the program’s impact on their communication skills and self-esteem. “I never stepped out of my comfort zone before because I feared trying new things. I was scared of not being accepted at work, and I fumbled my interviews. Thanks to TP Step, I gained the confidence to express myself,” Keischia said.

Jay added: “There was a time when I attempted to apply for work, and I was extremely nervous. TP STEP was instrumental in improving my self-esteem and honing my English-speaking abilities. After gaining invaluable learnings from my mentors, I am more self-assured in handling questions and talking to different people.”

For more information about TP’s Skills Training to Employment Program (Step), please visit www.teleperformance.com. (PR)