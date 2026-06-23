Transport workers receive P55.3-M aid

MANILA – Some 15,000 transport workers nationwide received over PHP55 million in cash assistance under the Department of Labor and Employment's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD)-Tuloy Pasada program.

As of June 22, a total of 15,044 workers in the transport sector benefited from the assistance to help cushion the effects of fuel price and ongoing economic uncertainties due to tensions in the Middle East.

Assistance was extended to maritime transport workers in the Dinagat Islands, covering beneficiaries from passenger vessels operating in the province.

The program that began in April provides temporary employment and income support to drivers and other transport workers. (PNA)