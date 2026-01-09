Traslacion 2026 kicks off an hour ahead of schedule

MANILA – The Traslacion, or the grand procession of the image of the Jesus Nazareno, started an hour earlier than usual.

The andas (carriage), flocked by hundreds of Hijos del Nazareno, departed the right side of the Quirino Grandstand stage in Luneta at 4 a.m. Friday, on its way back to the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno, or Quiapo Church in Quezon Boulevard.

Traditionally, the Traslacion starts at 5 a.m. right after the dawn prayer.

As of 9:27 a.m., the procession is at Ayala Boulevard corner Romualdez, according to the Quaipo Church Command Post.

The crowd estimate stands at 439,900 at the Quirino Grandstand, Ayala Boulevard, and Quiapo as of 8 a.m.

Nazareno 2026 spokesperson Fr. Robert Arellano said they are satisfied with how the procession started, saying it went according to plan.

"The flow of the people is smooth, no one is pushing or crowding, and no one dares to climb the carriage. Let us pray that this will continue until the Quiapo area. That is still a long way off. We cannot be sure yet what will happen," he said in an interview at the Quirnio Grandstand minutes after the Traslacion started.

Incidents can still happen in the procession up until the andas reaches the Quiapo Church, he said.

The procession route, from the Quirino Grandstand, will turn Right to Katigbak Drive (left side); Right to Padre Burgos St. through Finance Road; Straight to Ayala Bridge; Left to Palanca St.; Right to Quezon Boulevard; Right to Arlegui Street; Right to Fraternal Street; Right to Vergara Street; Left to Duque de Alba Street; Left to Castillejos Street; Left to Farnecio Street; Right to Arlegui Street; Left to Nepomuceno Street; Left to Conception Aguila Street; Right to Carcer Street; Right to Hidalgo through Plaza del Carmen; Left to Bilibid Viejo through Gonzalo Puyat; Left to J.P. de Guzman Street; Right to Hidalgo Street; Left to Quezon Boulevard; Right to Palanca St. through under Quezon Bridge; and Right to Villalobos through Plaza Miranda going to Quiapo Church. (PNA)