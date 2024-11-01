Travel now as NLEX, SLEX vehicular traffic unusually low – TRB

MANILA – The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has called on the public who plan to leave Metro Manila during the long Undas weekend to take advantage of the low vehicular traffic along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and South Luzon Expressway (SLEX).

In an interview on "Special Report: Undas 2024" organized by the Presidential Communications Office, TRB spokesperson Julius Corpuz said the vehicular traffic in both gateways "defy historical data."

Corpuz said they projected that vehicular exodus would peak early Friday "but this did not happen."

"The NLEX and SLEX are not crowded. Vehicular traffic is unusually low. People with plans of going [out] of Metro Manila should take this opportunity to leave now," he said.

"It is possible that those with travel plans left much earlier because of the bad weather. Or they decided to stay in Metro Manila."

Corpuz assured motorists that all security measures have been put in place to ensure safe travel, adding that there are Quick Response Teams all over NLEX and SLEX to assist motorists encountering problems. (PR)