Trillanes: Duterte family received over P181M from ‘drug lord’ Sammy Uy

FORMER Senator Antonio Trillanes IV claimed that the Duterte family received around P181,653,487.36 from alleged “drug lord” Samuel Uy.

During the resumption of the impeachment hearings against Vice President Sara Duterte by the House Committee on Justice on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Trillanes submitted his affidavit, which covers the alleged hidden wealth of the clan, including former President Rodrigo Duterte (FPRRD), the Vice President and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, Davao City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, FPRRD’s common-law wife Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña, and their daughter Veronica “Kitty” Duterte.

Trillanes said that in April 2016, his office received information from a certain Joseph de Mesa about the hidden accounts of the Dutertes, which were not declared in their Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

He said De Mesa got the documents from a relative who is working in a government agency involved in investigating the ill-gotten wealth of government officials.

Based on the documents provided by De Mesa, FPRRD and his daughter Sara have existing bank accounts at the Bank of the Philippine Islands Pasig and Greenhills branches and Banco de Oro’s Mandaluyong branch.

Trillanes said based on their further research, a total of P2,407,272,103.75 flowed through the said accounts from 2003 to 2016.

“Bukod sa mga dokumentong may kaugnayan sa mga accounts ni Rodrigo Duterte, binigyan din ako ni G. De Mesa ng mga dokumentong nagpapakita ng mga bank accounts at mga bank transactions ng mga anak, manugang (son-in-law), at common-law wife ni Rodrigo Duterte, na sina: (1) Sara Duterte; (2) Paolo ‘Pulong’ Duterte; (3) Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte; (4) Manases ‘Mans’ Carpio; at (5) Cielito ‘Honeylet’ Avanceña kasama ang kanyang anak na si Veronica ‘Kitty’ Duterte,” he said.

(Aside from the documents related to the accounts of Rodrigo Duterte, Mr. De Mesa also gave me documents showing the bank accounts and bank transactions of Rodrigo Duterte’s children, son-in-law, and common-law wife, namely: (1) Sara Duterte; (2) Paolo “Pulong” Duterte; (3) Sebastian “Baste” Duterte; (4) Manases “Mans” Carpio; and (5) Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña together with her daughter, Veronica “Kitty” Duterte.)

“Batay sa mga nabanggit na records, nalikom ko ang mahalagang impormasyon na ang kabuuang mga transaksyong pumasok sa mga bank accounts ni Sara Duterte lamang, kabilang ang mga joint account kasama ang asawang si Mans Carpio, at mga joint accounts kasama ang mga miyembro ng kanyang pamilya, ay nagkakahalaga ng P111,634,144.05, as of April 2016,” he added.

(Based on the aforementioned records, I was able to gather important information that the total transactions that went into the bank accounts of Sara Duterte alone—including joint accounts with her husband, Mans Carpio, and joint accounts with members of her family—amounted to Php111,634,144.05 as of April 2016.)

Here is the breakdown of the amount each member of the Duterte family allegedly received from Uy, according to Trillanes:

FPRRD – P15,656,692.14



VP Sara Duterte – P22,322,538.22



Sebastian Duterte – P51,582,958.80



Paolo Duterte – P38,814,437.39



Honeylet Avanceña/Veronica Duterte – P53,276,860.55

Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Representative Leila de Lima cross-checked with the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) representatives present during the hearing the bank transactions cited by Trillanes.

Out of the 18 randomly selected transactions provided by Trillanes involving the accounts of the Dutertes, particularly those of FPRRD and Sara, the AMLC confirmed 18 similar transactions based on their covered and suspicious transaction reports on several accounts linked to Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, Manases Carpio.

Trillanes accused Sara Duterte of involvement in corruption even prior to entering politics, claiming that she has ill-gotten wealth, that she had not truthfully declared her assets in her SALNs, and that she and her family benefited from illegal drug operations. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)