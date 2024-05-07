Trillanes: Police officials recruiting for destabilization plot vs Marcos

He said the ICC is looking into seeking the assistance of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to implement the arrest warrant.

“Kung idadaan sa Interpol 'yung warrant of arrest, kahit na hindi tayo miyembro ng ICC pero miyembro tayo ng Interpol. May international agreement tayo. Ang ICC naman may cooperation agreement kay Interpol kaya pwede silang magpasa ng red notice diyan,” Trillanes added.

(If the arrest warrant goes through Interpol, even though we are not members of ICC, we are members of Interpol. We have an international agreement. The ICC has a cooperation agreement with Interpol so they can issue a red notice there.)

The former lawmaker, who is a staunch critic of the Duterte administration, said a blue Interpol notice may also be issued against around 50 former and active officials of the PNP who are among the “persons of interest” in the ICC probe.

Marcos earlier maintained that the Philippines will not cooperate in the ongoing ICC probe into Duterte’s drug war, as the ICC has no jurisdiction over the country.

Marcos said he considered the ICC as a threat to the country’s sovereignty, as he reiterated that any arrest warrant that would be issued by the body will not be implemented in the Philippines.

Duterte was the mayor of Davao City from 2011 before he was elected as president of the Republic in 2016.

He ordered the withdrawal of the Philippines’ membership to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, in March 2019.

Also named as principal respondent of the case along with Duterte was Dela Rosa, who, as the chief PNP, served as the primary implementer of the drug war, which resulted in the death of over 6,000 alleged drug personalities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)