TRO issued vs transfer of PhilHealth unused funds

THE Supreme Court (SC) issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the transfer of unused funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to the national treasury.

The SC said the en banc granted the petitions filed by 1Sambayan, Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, and Bayan Muna seeking to prevent the return of excess reserve funds from government-owned and controlled corporations to the national treasury to fund unprogrammed appropriations.

“The court issued a temporary restraining order to enjoin the further transfer of PhilHealth funds to the national treasury,” it said in a statement.

“In the case of 1Sambayan, the court required respondents to file their comments on the petition and application for TRO and/or Writ of Preliminary Injunction within a non-extendible period of 10 days from receipt of notice,” it added.

In April, the Department of Finance ordered PhilHealth to remit P89.9 billion in excess funds in unprogrammed appropriations of Republic Act 11975, or the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

This allows excess funds of government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) to be returned to national coffers.

So far, P20 billion was transferred to the national treasury, P10 billion each on May 10 and August 21.

The third tranche, which is P30 billion, was transferred in October, while the remaining is expected to be done by November.

SC spokesperson lawyer Camille Ting said the order no longer covers the funds that are already transferred.

Several lawmakers questioned the legality of the transfer of funds, noting that it should be used to extend the health coverage of its clients.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go for one demanded an explanation for PhilHealth’s excess funds, noting the struggles of members of the state health insurer to pay for their hospital and medical expenses. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)